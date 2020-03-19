Heads up, Harley Quinn fans: we're starting with spoilers for The DC Universe animated series, set to return for a second season of 13 episodes beginning Friday, April 3. In fact, it's almost impossible not to considering what Harley (Kaley Cuoco) has to contend with. I mean, she saw Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) come back to life, Joker (Alan Tudyk) get "normalized", and Batman (Diedrich Bader) disapper (but not in the cool way he usually does).

And then there's that whole matter of Gotham City being left a devastated ruin…

So you can see how things might be a bit more "complicated" than she had hoped for – and in the following promo for the series' return, it doesn't help when she still doesn't get the respect she deserves.

But no worries – she got a lot of practice in last season so she's got the handled… with a little help from her friends:

In the following previously-released, first-look preview of Harley return, she has to "remind" The Penguin the very, very hard way that she's no one's "sidekick" or "girlfriend" – and that she can be just as deadly without her bat:

The streaming service's official trailer for the first season gave us a look at Ms. Quinn's "future career goals", and they involved the Legion of Doom – even if she had to kill them all to prove it… which is pretty ironic, all things considered…

Cuoco was joined on the voice cast for DC Universe's animated series Harley Quinn by Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables.

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.

Speaking of "Harley Quinn" Voice Actor Christopher Meloni…

…the actor discussed his approach to voice acting compared to live acting before explaining what his Harley Quinn recording experience was like – and how it connects to Meloni's work on 2014's FOX sitcom Surviving Jack: