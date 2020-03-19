'Halloween Kills': Nick Castle Will Breathe Life into Michael For Sequel

Halloween Kills is slated to be released in October, and just like the 2018 version, original "Shape" actor Nick Castle will return to the iconic role. No, not onscreen per se, but instead recording some breathing sounds for Michael himself. The actor posted to his Twitter account that he was recently in the recording studio, taking a break from social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic. While it remains to be seen, well much of anything from Halloween Kills, we don't yet know if he will don the mask at all. He did film a small cameo in mask and jumpsuit for that 2018 Halloween film. The newest actor to join the Michael Myers fraternity, James Jude Courtney, had this to say not too long ago about what they are going for with the sequel:

"We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills – the ante has be upped," Courtney said. "The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we're just doing what we've done before."

"We pumped up the volume on this one."

"We've progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are…it's reaching a head. It's [the 2018 film] on speed."

Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andy Matichak, Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney opens on October 16th, 2020.