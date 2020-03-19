Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Marathon to Air This Weekend

Hallmark Channel will air some of their popular Christmas films in a marathon this weekend, March 20th-22nd. The films will start with A Christmas Detour Friday at noon, and run all weekend concluding with Christmas in Rome Sunday at 6pm. All of the biggest stars from Hallmark Channel Christmas movies past will have films air, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Ryan Paevey. Hallmark Channel is calling it the "We Need A Little Christmas" Marathon.

Over the recent years, the Hallmark Channel Christmas films have become an industry all to their own. Production runs on them year round, and from Thanksgiving Weekend all through the holiday, over 40 films will debut. Say what you will about the quality of them, but they are perfect for long marathons either while doing chores around the house or laying under a blanket all day. They are also perfect films for a Google Hangout and to rip to shreds sometimes. Hallmark Channel knows all of this, and they steer into it, with an active Twitter account when films air, bingo cards for fans to play along with, and more. There are even drinking games you can play.

Basically, since we are all shut in (or should be) this is a great way to pass the time. And maybe escape for a few hours and think about things past this troubling time.