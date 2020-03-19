Gamewright Announces New Games For 2020

Game creator Gamewright has devised and announced a whole slew of new games coming out in 2020.
New games include:
- Hi Lo Flip
- Metro X
- Marshmallow Test
- DragonRealm
- Hit List
- Abandon All Artichokes
- Dungeon Drop
- Splurt!
- Quixx
Of these, I think I'm most excited of all to play Marshmallow Test, given that I had learned about this experiment years ago and would love to revisit it.
From the emailed press release:
Gamewright Fans,
Spring is here and just in time, we've got a fresh batch of new games cropping up! There's Dungeon Drop, an innovative cube-based "dungeon crawl" featuring an ever-changing playing field. Also two super fun super-food themed games, Abandon All Artichokes, a fast-playing "deck-wrecking" card game that comes in an artichoke shaped tin, and Marshmallow Test, a trick-taking game designed by renowned inventor, Reiner Knizia, based on the famous Stanford University delayed gratification experiment of the same name. Additional releases include Metro X, a colorful "flip-and-write" game, Hi-Lo Flip, Qwixx the Card Game, Hit List and Splurt!
Please support local businesses, many of them are coming up with creative ways to get games delivered to their customers. Find your closest toy & game store with our Store Locator. Be well!
From the sound of that last paragraph, it seems that they are taking precautions themselves to combat the spread of COVID-19, also known more commonly as Coronavirus. That's a stance that a lot of game companies seem to be taking these days, and for good reason. Many conventions and other events have been cancelled due to this, so it's not a surprise to see companies being careful about it.
But anyhow, the games all look really nice at first glance and would be a great way to spend the time while in quarantine! What do you think about these games? Do any of them particuarly appeal to you? Let us know what you think!