Funko Announced Virtual Con 2 with WonderCon Reschedule 

The Anaheim WonderCon has been postponed with no idea when we will see it's returned. This is another devastating blow for the convention circuit ever since the postponing of Emerald City Comic Con and everything that has followed. Funko wants to do something about that and it looks like they are ready to bring the con to the people once again as they announce Funko Virtual Con 2 for WonderCon. They are expected to announce the exclusives for the convention on March 19th and 20th and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us.

Check out all the info below:

Everything You Need to Know: WonderCon Funko Virtual Con!

WonderCon Anaheim 2020 has been postponed. At this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of WonderCon. In an effort to keep the convention spirit alive we will be bringing you WonderCon virtually with Funko's second virtual con! Funko's WonderCon Virtual Con will take place April 10-12.

Announcements for exclusives will go live March 19th and 20th. Stay tuned for more information on when you can purchase exclusives and learn about how to play along with #FunkoVirtualCon!

Here is a link to the original article.