FOC Cover Stories From Boom and Dynamite – From Red Sonja to Red Mother

Boom Studios and Dynamite Entertainment are the leading proponent of what is known as the FOC cover, releasing cover images just before the Final Order Cut-Off date in an attempt to goose last minute orders out of retailers. But this week, Marvel, Valiant, Vault and DC are stepping in too. Dynamite especially use tiered covers, as well as black-and-white, virgin and tinted versions of covers, to encourage retailers to order a few more copies to qualify for these rarer, harder-to-find varieties. And we always like to take a look. Any numbers in the title indicate the amount of standard copies it is necessary to order for a store to be allowed to order one copy of these variants.

Boom:

ALIENATED #3 (OF 6) FOC Ramon K. Perez VAR



RED MOTHER #5 FOC Juan Doe VAR

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #7 FOC Emma RiosVAR

FAITHLESS II #1 FOC Kris Anka VAR (MR)

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 Meghan Hetrick FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 Jonathan Lau FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 Elias Chatzoudis FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 7 COPY Alan Quah SKETCH FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 11 COPY Alan Quah SKETCH VIRGIN FOC INC

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 15 COPY Lucio Parrillo B&W VIRGIN FOC IN

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 21 COPY HETRICK VIRGIN FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 25 COPY CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 35 COPY LAU B&W FOC INCV

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #3 11 COPY DAVILA B&W VIRGIN FOC I

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #3 15 COPY OLIVER B&W VIRGIN FOC I

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #3 21 COPY OLIVER TINT FOC INCV

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #3 25 COPY OLIVER TINT VIRGIN FOC

VAMPIRELLA #10 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA #10 HETRICK FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA #10 7 COPY CASTRO VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA #10 11 COPY HETRICK VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA #10 15 COPY PARRILLO TINT FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA #10 21 COPY PARRILLO TINT VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA #10 25 COPY GORHAM HOMAGE B&W FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA #10 35 COPY MARCH B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV