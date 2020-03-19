Will Faithless II 'Double Threesome' Erotic Covers by Tula Lotay be Even Rarer Than The Originals?

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

On Monday, retailers place their FOC orders for Boom Studios' second "Must-Read" series of the year in Brian Azzarello & Maria Llovet's Faithless II #1. It's the sequel to the hit series that doubled orders at FOC and kickstarted a year for Boom that saw them gain a lot of ground on rival Image Comics.

The most popular cover for each issue of Faithless was the bagged erotic cover – never previewed publicly except for those times I tastefully protected you from the naughty bits – and it's no surprise that Faithless II will feature erotic covers too.

This time it's different, with each erotic cover of the six-issue series illustrated by Tula Lotay AND connecting in a special six-part (or double threesome) erotic image. Expect that full sets of these covers – which Boom has already confirmed will never be reprinted or collected ever – to be rare, as comic orders drop with every issue and that means each erotic variant will get rarer as the series progresses. Any collectors looking for a full set should make sure they pre-order now so they don't end up, ahem, screwed by the time the series concludes and casual fans realize the number of erotic cover full sets are limited by issue #6 orders.

The wild card for all of this is the pandemic which in some stores is reducing foot traffic to "Nearly Non-existent". With some retailers already talking about cutting their orders back , this is exactly the sort of opportunity speculator sites love to take advantage of — the return of a 2019 sure bet and collectors' love of sets — to short stores and flip some cash on eBay.

Boom has continued their 2019 success of hits like Faithless, Once & Future, Something is Killing The Children, Folklords and The Red Mother with 2020 hits like Alienated #1, which needed a third printing to keep up with demand as the book hit stores, and King of Nowhere #1, which needed a 400% overprint to not sell out before on-sale.

And don't forget that Faithless II #1 was set to debut at WonderCon this year, with a special "high end" with a 100 copy print run and a $100 price tag. I wouldn't be surprised to see an enterprising comic shop approach Boom about selling those comics directly to consumers – after all, it's the kind of cash infusion that any retailer would love right now. But which retailer will be first?

Boom will also be supplying retailers with one-per-store Faithless II variant covers by Paul Pope. We don't know what that one looks like yet either…

Will Faithless II 'Double Threesome' Erotic Covers by Tula Lotay be Even Rarer Than The Originals?

 

 

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  