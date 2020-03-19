"Fairy Tail" Gets A New Character & A Story Trailer

Koei Tecmo has released a new story trailer this week for Fairy Tail, and with it comes a new character addition with The Guild's Strongest Man. Gildarts, as you can see below, has been added to the game as he makes the roster that much more powerful. You can see what happens with him and the rest when the game is released on PC on June 25th, and PS4 and Switch on June 26th. For now, read up more on Gildarts below and check out the new trailer with it.

One of the most powerful additions to the Fairy Tail roster to date, Gildarts is an S-Class Mage who uses "Crush" magic to reduce anything he touches to rubble. Gildarts joins the fight in support of Natsu and other party members, using his overwhelming strength to help swing the odds in the guild's favor. Throughout the adventure, fans will be able to put together their own dream team of Fairy Tail members and their rivals, including everyone from Gildarts to Erza, Gray, and Gajeel. The more characters continue to fight together in the same party, their bonds will gradually strengthen, and as their friendship level increases, special conversations called "Bond Dialogue" will play out, including original dialogue written specifically for the F\Fairy Tail game.