ESPN8: "The Ocho" Takes Over ESPN2 This Sunday, March 22: Sign Spinning, Pit Spitting, Death Diving & More

In our hour of need – as a nation finds itself engaging in social distancing (yes, that's a phrase now) and self-quarantine – one channel will rise from the ashes… throw on that cape… and leap tall, random sporting events in a single bound. That's right: this Sunday, March 22, ESPN2 is being possessed by the spirit of ESPN8: "The Ocho" for 24 hours. But not because it's the "8th" of anything – just because ESPN knew we could really use it.

Inspired by the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story starring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor, and Ben Stiller, this fourth "programming line-up: includes:

Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.

2019 Jelle's Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.

Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.

Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.

2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.

2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.

Here's a look at how the day's schedule is set to play out…

ESPN 8: "The Ocho"

Sunday, March 22, 2020

12 a.m. Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle ESPN8

2 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship ESPN8

4 a.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championships ESPN8

6 a.m. 2019 Spikeball College Championship ESPN8

7 a.m. 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games ESPN8

7:30 a.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN8

8 a.m. 2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship ESPN8

9 a.m. E:60 as part of The Ocho ESPN8

9:30 a.m. 51st National Stone Skipping Competition ESPN8

10:30 a.m. 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships ESPN8

11:30 a.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship ESPN8

12 p.m. 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship ESPN8

1 p.m. 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship ESPN8

2 p.m. European TramDriver Championship ESPN8

3 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN8

3:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN8

4 p.m. Professional Arm Wrestling Championships ESPN8

4:30 p.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN8

5 p.m. 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship ESPN8

5:30 p.m. E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual ESPN8

6:30 p.m. America's Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada ESPN8

7:30 p.m. 2019 Jelle's Marble Runs ESPN8

8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN8

8:30 p.m. 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN8

9:30 p.m. Dodge Juggle 3 ESPN8

10:30 p.m. Moxie Games 3 ESPN8

