"Doom Eternal" Comes to Life in New Prime 1 Studio Statue 

Doom Eternal is finally upon us as it's original release date has been pushed up a day due to unforeseen events. This puts our hand in the driver seat of the Doom Slayer once again and this time hell better watch out. Prime 1 Studio is also excited for the madness that is hell with not one but three new statues each packing a little more punch than the rest. Each statue is 1/3 scale and stands about 36" tall with the Slayer standing on a Hell themed base. This statue will feature a LED fiction and his helmet will light up with is pretty badass, I love statues that go that extra mile. The standard edition is the first statue and it comes with a Super Shotgun interchangeable piece for his right arm. The deluxe is up next with interchangeable pieces featuring Super Shotgun, Plasma Rifle, and Crucible Sword. The Ultimate edition is the final statue and it is a true beast that comes with everything from the previous ones and then a Chainsaw, Heavy Cannon and BFG 9000! This is a statue that Doom fans can make their collection a bloody mess and really make a talking point.

The Doom Eternal Statue from Prime 1 Studio is set to release between June and September 2021. The normal is priced at $1799 and is located here, the deluxe is priced at $1999 and here, and finally, the ultimate version is a whopping $2399 and found here.

Hell Awaits.

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the DOOM Slayer from the upcoming video game –DOOM Eternal. DOOM Eternal, the sequel to 2016's action game of the year, DOOM. Developed by id Software and set to release on March 20, 2020, DOOM Eternal is the ultimate fast-paced, push-forward first-person shooter video game.

The DOOM Slayer is the protagonist and playable character in the award-winning DOOM franchise and the upcoming DOOM Eternal. Armed with the powerful Super Shotgun and protected by the Praetor Suit, a dark green set of armor reserved for the Sentinel's mightiest warriors, the DOOM Slayer wades fearlessly into battle against Hell's armies.

The statue, approximately 43 inches tall, depicts the unstoppable DOOM Slayer standing triumphant on a base featuring a highly detailed landscape of rubble, skulls, and the remains of a defeated Pinky demon.

This is a must have statue for all DOOM fans!

Ultimate Museum Masterline Doom Eternal Doom Slayer

Specifications:

– Statue Size approximately 43 inches tall [H: 108cm W: 67.3cm D: 52.8cm]

– One (1) designed theme base

– LED Light Up on function on the helmet

Ultimate Museum Masterline Doom Eternal Doom Slayer Deluxe Version

Specifications:

– Statue Size approx. 43 inches tall with Plasma Rifle [H: 110cm W: 65.5cm D: 52.8cm]

– Statue Size approx. 36 inches tall with the Crucible Sword [H: 92cm W: 83cm D: 52.8cm]

– One (1) designed theme base

– LED Light Up on function on the helmet

– One (1) interchangeable right-arm holding the Crucible Sword

– One (1) interchangeable right-arm holding the Super Shotgun/ Plasma Rifle

Ultimate Museum Masterline Doom Eternal Doom Slayer Ultimate Version

Specifications:

– Statue Size approx. 43 inches tall with Super Shotgun [H: 108cm W: 67.4cm D: 52.8cm]

– Statue Size approx. 33 inches wide with the Crucible Sword [H: 92cm W: 83cm D: 52.8cm]

– Statue Size approx. 36 inches tall with the BFG9000 [H: 92cm W: 75.3cm D: 52.8cm]

– One (1) designed theme base

– LED Light Up on function on the helmet

– One (1) interchangeable right-arm holding the Crucible Sword

– One (1) interchangeable right-arm holding the Super Shotgun/ Plasma Rifle

– One (1) interchangeable right-arm holding the BFG 9000/ Heavy Cannon/ the Chainsaw