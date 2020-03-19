"Conan" Returning to TBS with All-New Episodes Later This Month

Even with dozens upon dozens of television and streaming productions across the globe shut down over the coronavirus pandemic, some have already started conforming to our temporary "new norm" to keep their shows flowin' and offer those in lockdown something to keep them entertained. Talk show host Conan O'Brien and Team Coco are doing just that, returning Conan to TBS on Monday, March 30, with all-new episodes.

Now before you ask… no, there will not be a live studio audience. Instead, all of the episodes will be filmed remotely through iPhone (nice product placement) with show guests interviewed via video chat. The production staff on Conan will work from home to put the episodes together, with the series continuing to air Monday through Thursday, at 11 p.m.

In a released statement, O'Brien joked about the move and the "impact" it may have on the show – saying: "The quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible".

Though O'Brien had been on a break since the beginning of the month, the hiatus was part of the show's production schedule and was not related to the shuttering of other late-night talk shows last week. Even though he won't be reporting to our screens again untl the end of the month, O'Brien has used social media to reach out to fans who finds themselves in self-quarantine or home-bound as a result of social distancing with short comedy videos. His podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend recently released a "Quarantine Edition"

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction." – Jeff Ross, Executive Producer