"Animal Crossing" Nendoroid Gets Another Re-Release from Good Smile

Animal Crossing is finally coming out on Nintendo Switch and fans are excited! No better way to share your Animal Crossing love than with a beloved collectible. Good Smile Company is re-releasing a fan favorite figure as Isabelle is back once again. This will be Isabelle's fourth release in the Nendoroid world and it is well worth it. This version of her is from the 3DS game Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and is not only highly detailed but comes with some great accessories. She will come with 3 interchangeable faceplates, happy, sad, and standard. She will come with a pen and clipboard as well as Animal Crossing icons like music notes and a question mark. One of the best features of this figure is that she does have a real bell attached to her hair that will give fans a real world feel to her in game sound.

The Animal Crossing Isabelle Re-Release figure is priced air roughly $41. Pre-orders for her are already live and you can find her located here. I would get this figure if you haven't already as this could be her last release before she disappears once again.

"Good morning, Mayor!"

Nendoroid Shizue (Isabelle)

Nice job! You're a great village mayor!

From the popular 3DS game 'Animal Crossing: New Leaf' comes a rerelease of the village mayor's personal secretary – Nendoroid Shizue (Isabelle)! Her trademark hair accessory even includes a real bell, allowing fans to enjoy the iconic sound from the game even from the Nendoroid!

She also comes with optional parts such as musical notes to recreate popular scenes from the game, as well as a clipboard and pen to display her in the lovely pose from the official Twitter account! A question mark part is also included allowing you to pose her in the cute "Do you need something?" pose from the game! It's time to take up some village building with Nendoroid Shizue!