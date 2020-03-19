Cody Rhodes opened last night's AEW Dynamite with a passionate, and powerful speech. Cody implored us to stand together — even if it means at a distance. In times like these his words are comforting, humbling, and also important. He understands the importance of his job.

AEW understands how important escapism is now more than ever. Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson joined him in the ring, passionately getting their promos ready for the evening. They acknowledged that yes, they are in an empty arena, but they were still here to put on the best entertainment show. I know I haven't said this before, but AEW cares, and AEW is stepping up now more than ever.

Shout out to MJF for simply being MJF.

AEW's talent is great at their in ring work. Best Friends and Lucha Bros had the first match tonight. Unlike other shows currently on, AEW is allowing talent and staff to stand and watch, which is very reminiscent of how live events are before the audience is allowed in. This opening match was simply great. Both teams maneuver and work with each other in a beautiful, poetic way.

The women's four way match was also a complete delight. Riho, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Penelope Ford gave this match their all. These women are going places, and I'm glad to see such exciting and raw talent on AEW. This is a great match — absolutely go back and watch it. AEW didn't slow up throughout the whole night. Production was still high, and the pyro was a nice touch. Brandi Rhodes is great as an in ring announcer, she has the perfect voice and composeur for it.

Up next was The Butcher and The Blade against Jurrasic Express. I absolutely love the team of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus — it's a pairing made in tag team heaven. This match is fun, exciting, and with the interference of MJF, interesting. But what's really making these matches is the commentary team. Jim Ross — the legendary commentator — is a calming voice in these uncertain times. It takes me back to my childhood. Taz and Excalibur add a dose of humor and knowledge, making them one of the best commentator teams on television now.

The Dark Order entered the ring to talk about who "The Exalted One" might be. SCU came out to interrupt, but not for long. If you haven't seen AEW this week, do yourself a favor and stop reading. It's Brodie Lee — formally Luke Harper. This is extremely exciting to see. Lee is a talented guy who will only help the AEW roster. I'm sure everyone at home popped super hard. Jake the Snake and Lance Archer gave a good promo and video package, which led us into the main event. The Inner Circle against The Elite, with Chris Jericho joining in on commentary.

Sammy Guevara singing Jericho's theme song? Authentically great.

The main event of the evening was a great way to end tonight's AEW. Cody is a brilliant in ring performer, as is the rest of The Elite. Omega won't be cleared until the weekend, just in time for Blood and Guts. Both teams told a great story, showing off their skills and frustrations on each other. The Inner Circle took the win.

And then the biggest surprise of them all? Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy is in AEW. And he's Elite.

If you haven't watched this weeks AEW, go and watch it now. Tonight's show was fun, over the top, and absolutely entertaining.