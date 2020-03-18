"The Mandalorian" and The Child Finally Arrive at Hot Toys

The Mandalorian is back and this time he has a companion as Hot Toys officially announces the Mandalorian and The Child two pack. This is a figure that people will love to have as it features the Mandalorian in his new armor set. This figure is defiantly a spoiler collectible as it has references throughout the rest of the series. There will be two versions of this figure with the deluxe getting extras accessories like whistlers, beskar box, and of course the Child crib pod, this is one figure that Star Wars fans will want to own. The added accessories in the deluxe are almost worth whatever price difference they give us. From either figure you decided to get, this is one figure that will be worth it in the end. From Baby Yoda aka The Child to the shine and detail of the Mandalorian outfit, Hot Toys is giving fans a highly desired figure from one of Star Wars hottest shoes. If you wanted something to show the love of this show it would be this collectible, not only for collectors statues but it'll be one of the best figures on the market.

The Child and Mandalorian Hot Toys Figure does not have a price or release date just yet. Pre-order links are not live just yet but will go up later today I would imagine and you can find that here.

Do you take the bounty?

The Mandalorian – 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and The Child Collectible Set

His body is shielded by beskar armor, his face hidden behind a T-visored mask, and his past is wrapped in mystery. No one is quite sure who this well-equipped stranger is. The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. His extraordinary adventure in the galaxy with the fans' beloved alien foundling in the first-ever live action Star Wars series has been highly acclaimed around the globe!

Now Hot Toys is thrilled to expand the collectible figures series from The Mandalorian and officially introduce the new 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and The Child collectible set (Deluxe Version) for sophisticated Star War fans!

Based on the appearance of the fearless Mandalorian in his new beskar armor, the highly-accurate collectible set features the bounty hunter with meticulously crafted helmet and armor pieces, interchangeable right shoulder armor with Mudhorn signet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, a blaster rifle and pistol, flamethrower effect, a tracking fob and a desert-themed figure base.

Crafted based on the appearance of The Child in The Mandalorian, the 1/6th scale collectible features a curious standing Child with delicate workmanship, and a signature necklace.

This Deluxe Version brings an additional The Child sitting in the hover pram, beskar steel and camtono container with LED light-up function, a whistling bird firing effects attachable to Mandalorian's left gauntlet, and also a miniature hologram exclusively to recreate more iconic scenes!

This Mandalorian and The Child collectible set (Deluxe Version) is the definitive piece to add to your growing Star Wars expansion. This is the way.