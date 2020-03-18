The Daily LITG, 18th March 2020, Happy Birthday Bill Reinhold

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
  2. "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
  3. A Message From Mark Waid
  4. Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
  5. "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
  6. "The Midnight Gospel": Netflix Releases Adult Animated Series Teaser
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. OPINION: "Mystery Boosters" Are (Usually) Great – "Magic: The Gathering"
  9. Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status
  10. The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage

One year ago…

  1. 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
  2. 'Pet Sematary': 25+ New Images From the Stephen King Remake
  3. Netflix vs. Disney: The Battle Even The Defenders Couldn't Win [Opinion]
  4. How Comic Shops Can Survive the Inevitable Sales Apocalypse
  5. Possible SPOILERS: Five Avengers: Endgame LEGO Set Pictures

Happening today…

  • New Comic Book Day Properly

Happy birthday to…

The Daily LITG, 18th March 2020, Happy Birthday
Photo by Thomson200
  • Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
  • Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
  • Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  