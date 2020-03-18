The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)

There's no appearance of Punchline in any DC Comics book today, just saying. Not Nightwing #70, not Batman #91 and not Hell Arisen #4.

Red lettering on black balloons, it's not great is it. Hang on, let me squint…

You think you destroyed the Justice League but they were pulled to safety by the great powers of the universe and set on a course that will topple you if you don't act quickly.

And yes that's what happened at the end of Justice League #39.

And sets The Batman Who Laughs up from being Perpetua's great enemy, outside her purview of power, to her right-hand man and replacing Luthor…

Squinting again…

At least now you can stop pretending you have any intention of that earth surviving what you want to do to the multiverse…

Here comes Death Metal, folks. Hell Arisen just fills in the gaps, and finishes off Year Of The Villain… sorry Luthor.

YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #4 (OF 4)

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Steve Epting

This is it! Lex Luthor has gathered a strike force of villains he's leveled up to be the baddest bad guys around-Captain Cold, Oracle, Solomon Grundy, Black Manta, and Lobo, each and every one a recipient of one of Lex's dark gifts.

But the Batman Who Laughs has his own army of infected heroes. Six hundred sixty-six of them, all transformed into their worst selves. It's a final showdown between two of DC's most iconic villains, all to curry the favor of Perpetua. Whoever wins will take over the Multiverse alongside her. Does Lex ascend, or does he get laid low? Does the Batman Who Laughs finally remake the DC Universe in his own image? Either way, life for our heroes will never be the same.In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Year Of The Villain: Hell Arisen #4 is out today from DC Comics… I bought mine from the still-very-open Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.