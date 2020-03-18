Speculator Corner: When Spider-Man Fought the Corona Fever

Spectacular Spider-Man #176 and #177 from 1991, remember them? no reason you should. Written by Kurt Busiek, and drawn by Sal Buscema, it featured Peter Parker fighting a fever – not just himself, but also the population of the SoHo district in New York.

While simultaneously fighting a super powered threat that had just emerged. And what did she call herself?

Corona, that's right. Although it was her scientist brother Cedric who named her, and invented her.

But with Mary Jane falling sick with a fever, was there a link to Corona?

There was indeed, and Peter Parker was determined to discover it.

And discover it he did, it was all down to the water supply running through Cedric's lab.

Of course, that didn't stop Peter Parker getting a dose of the, for want og a better word, Corona virus, himself…

Now there's no reason why The Spectacular Spider-Man #176 and #177 should become collector's items as a result of this…

It's just that, well, there have been stupider reasons than this, right? And people have been picking up multiple copies on eBay in recent days, 38 sales in the last few days with none before for months – and paying anywhere from 82 cents to $11… they can't be that desperate for toilet paper. can they? Comics were a lot more absorbable back then., Just remember to take the staples out first,