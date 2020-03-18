Sony Reveals Some Details About The PS5 Today, But Not Everything

In place of what would have been their GDC 2020 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment offered some details about what's coming in the PS5. The company showed off what they called "The Road To PS5" on a monitor, while a small audience that looked like the silhouettes from MST3K sat in the front row. The presentation was led by Mark Cerny, who spent an hour giving details as to how they came about making the PlayStation 5 what it is. You can watch the entire presentation below as well as read a snippet of the notes that were later posted on the PlayStation Blog. What you can't see… is the actual PlayStation 5.

PS5 will also allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion through 3D audio. Visuals are of course imperative to the gaming experience, but we believe audio plays a crucial role as well. We wanted to deliver a compelling audio experience for all users, not just those who own high-end speaker systems. So we designed and built a custom engine for 3D audio that is equipped with the power and efficiency for ideal audio rendering. With 3D audio on PS5, the sounds you hear while playing will offer a greater sense of presence and locality. You'll be able to hear raindrops hitting different surfaces all around you, and you can hear and precisely locate where an enemy is lurking behind you. Lastly, we're excited to confirm that the backwards compatibility features are working well. We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we're expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time. CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ "Zen 2" 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio "Tempest" 3D AudioTech