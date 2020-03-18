Rocket Pass 6 Will Hit "Rocket League" Next Week

The next Rocket Pass from Rocket League will be taking players to the streets of Neo Tokyo, as Rocket Pass 6 will finally come out on March 25th. Like previous passes, you're going to be getting a bunch of content all in one package, including the new Ronin car you see below. Along with some new additions to cars, the boards, goal celebrations and more. Enjoy the latest trailer as we head into a season of Rocket League all inspired by cyberpunk themes.

The next Rocket Pass is set to engage on March 25. Upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium and immediately unlock the cybernetic supercar, Ronin, and splice through to Tier 70 to unlock the fully equipped Ronin GTX! Rocket Pass 6 features 70 Tiers of new items inspired by science-fiction, like HoloData Boost, UFO Engine Audio, and the Rad Rock Goal Explosion! Just like previous versions of Rocket Pass, you can get Rocket Pass Premium for 1000 credits, or hack your way to a 12-Tier Boost for 2000 Credits. Plus, you can earn up to 1000 Credits throughout Rocket Pass Premium Tiers.