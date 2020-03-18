Production on "Avatar 2" and its Sequels Delayed Due to Coronavirus

The delays keep coming as coronavirus continues to spread around the world. There are some productions where the delays and shutdowns seem like kicking someone when they are down. For example, The New Mutants finally had a release date and was ramping up its marketing just in time to get another delay. Uncharted has been in development hell for over a decade and was mere weeks or even days from finally filming and they got shut down too. Now Avatar 2 and its roughly 4737843 sequels have also been shut down to help flatten the curve of the virus. The production was shut down in New Zealand and producer Jon Landau gave a statement to the New Zealand Herald [via Deadline] about their decision to shut production down.

"We've delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles], and come down there a little bit later than we'd planned. If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong – even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know…We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve."

As always it is far too early to determine whether or not this shut down will impact the release date of Avatar 2 in late 2021. They were filming all of the movies back to back so it's unknown if they are losing time on Avatar 2 or Avatar 5. Once the shutdowns are over and people resume production we'll get a better idea of whether or not there will be any long term effects that impact release dates.

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. It will be released on December 17, 2021.