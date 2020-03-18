"Planet of the Apes" (1968) Dr. Zaius Arrives at Mezco Toyz

Planet of the Apes from 1968 was a remarkable film that will remain in the science fiction movie world. Finding out that this newly warped world was actually the future was a true twist. Hell, I am even a fan of the CGI remakes showing the rise of Caesar and the uprising against humanity. This time though we are taking a trip back to 1968 with Mezco Toyz and their Planet of the Apes One:12 figure Dr. Ziaus. This ape is quite iconic and most fans will immediately want to add this figure to their collection. From high amounts of detail and accessories like a human doll, walking cane, paper airplane, and Sacred Scrolls, fans are getting a great collectible. Dr. Zaius comes with two head sculpts and 12 interchangeable hands to give Planet of the Apes fans a nice set of ways to customize.

The Planet of the Apes Dr. Zaius from Mezco Toyz is priced at $85 and set to release between October and December 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"Have you forgotten your scripture, the thirteenth scroll? "And Proteus brought the upright beast into the garden and chained him to a tree and the children did make sport of him."

ONE:12 COLLECTIVE Planet of the Apes (1968): Dr. Zaius

Leading member of the Ape National Assembly, the One:12 Collective Dr. Zaius is outfitted in a tunic shirt and overcoat with embossed detailing, and pleated pants. Included is a miniature polystone Lawgiver statue, the central orangutan prophet deity. The Chief Defender of Faith comes with a range of accessories as seen in the film such as a human doll, walking cane, two Sacred Scrolls, and a paper airplane.

Resident of Ape City, Dr. Zaius served a dual role in ape society as the Minister of Science, in charge of advancing ape knowledge and also as Chief Defender of the Faith, believing that religion and theories of science worked interchangeably.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DR. ZAIUS FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of pointing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands pointing hand (L & R) Two (2) pairs of open hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Tunic shirt

Overcoat with embossed detailing

Pleated pants

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) human doll

One (1) paper airplane

One (1) miniature Lawgiver statue

One (1) walking cane

Two (2) Sacred Scrolls

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Dr. Zaius figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.