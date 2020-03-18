New Maehwa Character Class Added To "Black Desert" On Console

Pearl Abyss released a new update today for Black Desert on PS4 and Xbox One, as players now have access to the awesome Maehwa character class. This character has more of an elegant fighter touch, kind of like a fencer, but with quick speed skills and short blade abilities. You can read more about the character here, along with plans for console players to get the character up to speed with others if you so desire. And you can check out how she plays with the new Black Desert trailer below.

Credit: Pearl Abyss

Maehwa will launch with both her original and Awakening skills:

  • Divider skill – Maehwa charges forward and cuts enemies down with her blade.

  • Chaos: Red Moon – gives Maehwa the power of the Red Moon, allowing her to evade enemy sight and blindside them with an attack.

  • Petal Bloom – Maehwa can channel an icy aura into her Kerispear, driving the energy into a devastating thrust.

  • Frost Pillars – Maehwa momentarily slows down her enemies with an icy attack.

