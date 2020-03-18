We're not gonna' lie: Quibi has definitely gotten our attention. With the short-form digital content service set to launch on April 6, there are already some shows we're keeping on our radar. From the return of Reno 911! to a brand new take on The Fugitive with Keifer Sutherland to Chance the Rapper hosting a new edition of Punk'd, their line-up is a pretty strong with an across-the-board content selection. But the one that never left our brain the moment it was announced was Murder House Flip – just from the title and breif description alone.

Now that we have a trailer that shows renovation experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel in action, we can confidently say that out interest has shifted into "must see" mode:

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country's most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

At the end of 2019, we released The Bleeding Cool Top 30 TV Series Influencers 2020 list as our "crystal ball" look at what 2020 (and beyond) would have in store – and here's a look at what we had to say at the time about Quibi:

Okay, we know we're breaking our own format here – but Quibi demands it. On April 6, 2020, the short-form mobile video service comes to life – and it will be one of the greatest breakthroughs in the history of television… or join the ranks of "New Coke", MySpace, and attempts to make "fetch" a thing. We stand on the side of "breakthrough" – for several reasons. First, look who's backing it. Founded in 2018 by entertainment industry powerhouse Jeffrey Katzenberg and with corporate powerhouse Meg Whitman serving as CEO, Quibi hit the ground running with $1B and buy-ins from all the major Hollywood studios, including: The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, Liberty Global, ViacomCBS, and Alibaba Group. Second, look at the variety and creative forces behind the nonstop programming announcements. From Steven Spielberg-penned horror series Spielberg's After Dark to a new season of Reno 911!… from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's animated adaptation of comic book Trill League to a modern take on MTV's Singled Out… there's more than a little something on the service for everyone. Third, the multi-tasking wannabe geek is an untapped market with a ton of potential. Forget binge-watching – sometimes, just watching a single episode is difficult. But smaller, more digestable "bites" of creative content? The kind that can be consumed on a lunch break or during a brief evening down time? That's an attractive option – and with the brand names attached, the viewers need very little "learning curve" to transition. You trust Spielberg's work? Then it should be a no-brainer watching his show here – at least Quibi hopes that's how you think. Biggest problem? Is Quibi ready to handle the backlash to its success if it does work? Imitation may be the highest form of flattery – but not when it comes at the expense of the bottom line. A number of the studios backing Quibi also have streaming services of their own to promote, so Quibi's success could be just the thing for Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max, and others to start up their own library of short-form content. Here's hoping Katzenberg and Whitman are already looking at Netflix's playbook…