Multiple Major "Warhammer" Events Cancelled!

Well, I hate to say it, folks, but we saw this coming. Games Workshop, Origins-Award-nominated game design and development company, has released a statement officially canceling the following events:

Warhammer Fest 2020

Warhammer World events

Citadel Cafe

From the release, found on the Warhammer Community official news hub:

We value the health and safety of each of you, our wonderful community and the wellbeing of our staff above all else. It is with that in mind, and with a heavy heart, we announce today that Warhammer Fest 2020 and all scheduled events at Warhammer World and the Warhammer Citadel Cafe are cancelled until further notice. The Warhammer New Hobbyist Expo will also be postponed. If you've already booked your ticket for any of these events, you'll get a full refund very soon. As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, we've also had to temporarily close a number of Warhammer and Games Workshop stores. Those that are still open may be operating unusual or reduced hours. If you're planning a visit to your local store, we'd suggest you give them a call first or check out their Facebook page to make sure that they're open.

Fortunately, Games Workshop has a bit of good news amid this pandemic crisis:

As with AdeptiCon, we had some exciting previews scheduled for Warhammer Fest and a whole host of extra goodies for you to get your hands on. We still want to share all of this exciting news with you all, so keep an eye out for a series of Warhammer Previews online. These promise to be jam-packed with awesome Warhammer news and will be held […] on warhammer-community.com so that nobody misses out! A lot of you have reached out to ask us about the event exclusive miniatures you would have been picking up at these events. Well, we're also looking at how we can give you the chance to get your hands on them. More news on this when we have it. Also, if you do find yourself stuck indoors or far from an open store – you'll still be able to get all your Warhammer essentials with free shipping on games-workshop.com for all orders over £40 (or local equivalents, for those of you around the world). Finally, we know it's going to be a tough month or so for many of you with a high likelihood of time indoors. We'll be doing our best to keep you entertained with some brand-new 'online events'. We'll also bring some of our most popular Twitch shows over […] to warhammer-community.com so that you can enjoy them for free, including not one, but two Hang Out and Paints per week!

What do you think of these cancellations and announcements? Are they beneficial to the longevity of Games Workshop's gaming dynasty? Will Coronavirus be unable to fully deconstruct the empire that is tabletop gaming? Let us know what you think of this!