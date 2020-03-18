ABC's long-running hit comedy series Modern Family has been doing its part during its final season to "clean up" some loose storyline threads from the series' 11-season run – and this week's episode finally addresses one of the show's longest-running conflicts.

No, not Phil (Ty Burrell) vs. Jay (Ed O'Neill) – though it looks like that relationship might be coming to a head this week.

Nope, we're talking about "that step" – this time, claiming Claire (Julie Bowen) as its victim at clearly the wrong time on so many levels…

Here's a look at the promos and preview for this week's episode "Baby Steps"

"Modern Family" season 11, episode 15 "Baby Steps": Claire has landed an interview for her dream job and is thwarted on her way to the interview by Phil's tricky staircase. Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch debate the pros and cons of adopting another baby after unexpectedly receiving a call from their adoption agency. Directed by Trey Clinesmith, with story by Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack; teleplay by Steven Levitan and Morgan Murphy.

View this post on Instagram Classic Phil. #ModernFamily A post shared by Modern Family (@abcmodernfam) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan is a wonderfully large and blended family with Jay Pritchett sitting at the head. By his side is his vivacious, younger second wife, Gloria, and together they are navigating life with their youngest son, Joe, and Gloria's son, Manny, who has headed off to college to explore the world on his own terms. Meanwhile, Jay's grown daughter, Claire, and her husband, Phil, have officially lost their status as empty-nesters when their eldest daughter, Haley, starts her own family and moves back home with her new husband, Dylan, and a set of twins. The Dunphy's youngest, Luke, is now looking to his next move; and middle daughter, Alex, is learning how to balance life outside of academia. Then there's Claire's brother and Jay's grown son, Mitchell, and his husband, Cameron, who are still working to understand their gifted teenage daughter, Lily, and juggle busy careers. These three families are unique unto themselves, and together they give us an honest, and often hilarious, look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family.

ABC's Modern Family stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett, and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Twentieth Century Fox Television produces, in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Series co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd executive produce alongside Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, and Jeff Morton.