"Minecraft Dungeons" May Be the Next Game to Be Hit With Delays

If you were looking forward to trying out Minecraft Dungeons, you may very well have to wait a bit longer to do so.

It seems the colorful take on the world of Minecraft could be in danger of being postponed. Developer Mojang took to Twitter with the news that the studio has made the decision to send its employees home to work on the game.

Minecraft Dungeons hasn't suffered an official delay just yet, but it's on its way, as Mojang noted that "our workflows will unfortunately be impacted." That means you may want to prepare for a potential wait.

As we're working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We're working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we're also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/77964UwFpB — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 17, 2020

"We're working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we're also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible."

The game was originally slated to debut in April, but if things continue down this path, that may not end up happening. Right now there's no reason to erase it from your April release calendar, but as time marches on you may well want to consider it.

We'll keep you updated on whether that happens to change in the near future or not.