Marvel's Greta Thunberg Kicks Off Kid Superheroes Being Outlawed – And How It Ties In With Civil War (Spoilers)

So Marvel Comics gets its own version of Greta Thunberg in today's Outlawed #1, spinning out of Incoming #1 and kicking off a new status quo for Marvel's young superheroes, now regarded as child soldiers and wards of the United States' protection. But how did events get that way? Well, we get to meet Ailana Kabua from the Marshall Islands. And she has a similar timbre to her voice.

Of course, in the Marvel Universe, that means rising the ire of the Marvel version of Exxon, Roxxon. Who are like an evil version of Exxon. Okay, a more evil version of Exxon.

With a minotaur as CEO, and involvement in everything from nuclear testing to oil drilling underneath Native American lands (see today's Fantastic Four for more of that) to taking control of all the Earth's monsters, killing thousands in the process, (see recent Immortal Hulk) to starting a war of the gods on Earth….

That's them. Anyway, stuff goes down, Marvel's Greta almost gets killed as Viv Vision goes kablooey, and we all get to meet Senator Geoffrey Patrick, who seems to be doing his own Civil War threequel – but just for the kids.

Oh and it's not just kids, but 21 years and under who get covered. And it's time for the government to step in. You know Ireland has enacted a full curfew on the streets, this is still a thing that very much happens. And so the government comes for Moon Girl…

…and people working with the government include Speedball, Justice and Timeslip. Soon to be seen as traitors to all. Speedball, of course, was responsible for the events that killed so many and kicked off the original Marvel Civil War and became Penance as a result. Look for that to be a real factor in Robbi Baldwin's decision to turn in his compatriots. Timeslip can swap her mind with her future self, so she knows what is coming – and for some reason wasn't a major part in Civil War II which was all about such abilities. Though this may why she is not part of Krakoa despite being a mutant, given Moira's fear of such power bases. And Justice was against the government during the Civil War but was then recruited as teacher for the Initiative and Avengers Academy – so he has seen both sides of this.

Oh and just as in the original Civil War, the US government's side was unquestionably the correct one, in this case, you are dealing with kids each with the power of a nuclear bomb, of course, the government is going to step in. But the superhero logic of individual great responsibility and duty which has been drilled down through the decades, means the readers know we can trust each and every one of them, as we know their uttermost thoughts. But governments don't get to read thought balloons or captions…

So how is everyone going to square this circle? Oh and from the real Greta…

Solidarity, science and common sense will get us through any crisis. Let's keep that in mind. #COVID19 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 17, 2020

OUTLAWED #1

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Kim Jacinto (CA) Pepe Larraz

EXPLODING FROM THE PAGES OF INCOMING!

In the wake of a devastating tragedy, the United States passes a law that will shake the Marvel Universe to its core.

The world has had enough of teen heroes. The crackdown has begun. And the lives of Marvel's next generation will never be the same again.

EVE L. EWING and KIM JACINTO launch a new era in this game-changing event one-shot that will send shockwaves across the Marvel Universe! You won't want to miss this one!

Rated TIn Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99

