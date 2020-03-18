Machine Man's Eyes Finally Explained In Iron Man 2020 Event – And Is This Marvel's Punchline? (Spoilers)

Iron Man 2020 began with the Machine Man series by Tom DeFalco, Herb Trimpe and Barry Windsor Smith. So it's natural that Aaron Stack would be playing a large role in the new event. And today, you get more than ever before. With Iron Age 2020 #1 and Machine Man 2020 #2 doubling down on Jack Kirby's creation for the 2001 movie adaptation. Which, yes, is really weird to think about and while going back into his origin stories, there is no sign of the Monolith anywhere. Shame. And no Machine Man 2001 spinoff either. So as the robot formerly known as X-51 has had to fight off all his predecessors, he meets some of his earlier human associates, in Iron Age 2020.

Gears Garvin and Peter Spaulding, created by Tom DeFalco and Steve Ditko back in the day for Machine Man #16 in 1980. Forty years ago, damn them. And Tom DeFalco still writing them. And his relationship mocked in Machine Man 2020.

Meeting with robots who have clung to his old friends, fulfilling a similar role in Iron Man 2020…

Ah yes, that ridiculous disguise, courtesy of his own creator…

And his weird eyes explained for the first time… of course, it isn't the humans Aaron Stack should fear, so much as it is the other robots…

Alkahema, Mother Prophet Of The Opus Futraee and Robot Of Conviction. Could she be Marvel's Punchline?

2020 IRON AGE #1

(W) Tom DeFalco, More (A) Nick Roche, More (CA) Cory Smith

The Robot Revolution rages on! But as the fighting escalates and convictions are put to the test – is everyone committed to their cause or is there more going on than meets the eye? Don't miss out on this collection of epic adventures from both sides of the conflict featuring Machine Man, Doctor Shapiro and Alkhema. From industry legend Tom DeFalco & Nick Roche, Christopher Cantwell & Matt Horak, Fonda Lee & Damian Couceiro!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $4.99 2020 MACHINE MAN #2 (OF 2)

(W) Christos N. Gage, Tom DeFalco (A) Andy MacDonald, Mike Hawthorne (CA) Nick Roche

• Machine Man is fighting to save his true love, but will he be able to defeat – himself?! Outdated and overpowered, Machine Man goes head-to-head with the updated X-52 model!

• Will Machine Man be able to overcome or will he find himself paved over in the name of progress?

• Plus, part 2 of a backup story by legendary Machine Man writer, Tom DeFalco and artist Mike Hawthorne!!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Iron Age 2020 #1 and 2020 Machine Man #2 is out today from Marvel Comics… I bought mine from the still-very-open Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.