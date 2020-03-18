Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys Johnny Silverhand Cyberpunk 2077 Figure

Cyberpunk 2077 should be coming out in less than a month, but it has been pushed back till September. That doesn't mean that merch from the game is delayed however, and some cool stuff is hitting stores now. I am excited for the game, though I have purposefully stayed clear of knowing much about it. McFarlane Toys has a couple figures from Cyberpunk 2077 on shelves now, including a seven inch version of Johnny Silverhand. Played in the game by Keanu Reeves, it would have been bad if someone hadn't done a Keanu figure from the game, and thankfully McFarlane Toys has, and knocked it out of the park.

First, the packaging. McFarlane has really stepped their game up as of late, and that includes this figure. Really striking colors and design, a great look at the figure with a big window box, and just a really cool, displayable piece. For MOC collectors, it doesn't get better than this.

We open our toys around here though, and thank god we do. If Cyberpunk 2077 is anywhere near as good as this figure, the game is going to be special. Johnny Silverhand features 22 points of articulation, and has great movement all over the place, including his left "metal" arm. Even with the non-removable glasses, the likeness for Keanu is pretty spot on as well. The detailing on his vest is fantastic, and even the tattoos are great. Clean lines, with no bleed anywhere.

Johnny Silverhand shines when you put his guitar around his neck however. I never knew how much I wanted musicians figures until playing around with this one. He is so much fun to pose with! I must know- can you have Johnny Silverhand concerts in Cyberpunk 2077? I hope so. I love the devil horns hand you can put on the metal arm too. Just so much fun.

This is a perfect figure. From paint aps all the way through the cool diorama piece that comes as the background of the box, this one is must-own, even if you don't care about Cyberpunk 2077.

You can order one for yourself here.