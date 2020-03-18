Left 4 Dead Creator Mike Booth Joins Resolution Games

Some interesting news this week from Resolution Games as they announced that Mike Booth, creator of Left 4 Dead, has joined their team. Having a hand in several Valve, Blizzard Entertainment, and Electronic Arts games over the years, as well as being a co-founder of Turtle Rock Studios, Booth is an amazing talent in the industry. According to the company, Booth will join its board of directors to support the development of upcoming games, as well as take part in some of the development processes. But the finer details of his contract and how long its for weren't revealed. Here's a few quotes from today's press release.

"What drew me to Resolution Games is the team's passion and dedication to creating innovative and immersive gameplay in what's proving to be an incredibly powerful, yet still somewhat challenging technology," said Booth. "I've seen Tommy [Palm, CEO of Resolution Games] and his team create diverse, high-quality content that pushes the boundaries of what is possible while bringing new people into gaming, which is a very hard thing to do. I'm looking forward to working with this talented group and navigating this field together, even moving beyond the studio's usual genres to really push the boundaries of what can be done in games."

"I've been playing games that Mike created for decades, and we're so excited to add this legend not only to our board but also as a hands-on creative advisor to our teams as we bring our games to market," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "At Resolution Games, we know that in order to make the best games, you need the best and most creative minds. Having Mike join our team and share in our vision as we venture into a more hardcore games space will ensure we are creating the best possible experiences."