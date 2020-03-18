Lee's Comics of Mountain View, California, Will No Longer Reopen

Two days ago, Lee's Comics of Mountain View, California, chose to close temporarily, for three weeks in light of the current coronavirus pandemic. However, it now transpires that the closure will no longer be temporary. In a letter to customers, they wrote,

I have some sad news, friends of Lee's Comics. We tried, but we will be unable to re-open in the future as we had hoped. That means, effective immediately, Lee's Comics is no more. We are closed for good. We will not be getting any more New Comics and Graphic Novels.

We are currently contacting subscribers to see if they want us to send out their comics and graphic novels that are waiting for them in the files. We will send items out to subscribers that get in touch with us by Friday March 20th. We will not be offering pick-up service, only mail order, as our hours here will not be regular.

We will be keeping our eBay store open, and I will continue to deal in vintage books, both buying and selling. I hope to increase my dealings in rare, vintage material. If you are into old comics, please bookmark my eBay page.

https://www.ebay.com/str/ leescomics

Once conventions start back up, you will find me at the San Jose Toy Show, The Berkeley Con, The South City Comic Con, and others. Make sure to stop by and say hello.

If you are a subscriber, please email me if you would like your books sent.

Look for more newsletters, including many comments from long time customers. Thanks again for the support. I've enjoyed being your friendly neighborhood comic book dealer.

Warmest Wishes,

Lee Hester

Lee's Comics