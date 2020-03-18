How The Joker Make Ric Grayson Remember Being Dick Grayson? (Nightwing #70 Spoilers)

Yesterday saw the publication of Nightwing #70, the first part of the Road To The Joker War, with copies actually selling on eBay for up to $20, despite having a $3.99 cover price. And while today's Batman #91 has a better-looking Joker…

Nightwing #70 may have a more devious one. We know that the Joker knows that Dick Grayson – Richard Grayson – Ric Grayson – is, or was, Nightwing. And Robin.

But in currently comics, Dick Grayson doesn't remember being Nightwing. Not properly. He doesn't even feel like Diuck Grayson, going by Ric Grayson or Richard Grayson these days. And it's all down to a certain memory crystal and the manipulations of the Court Of Owls.

Maybe someone with a vested interest in manipulating Ric Grayson to remember being Nightwing again, properly, may be in order?





I mean, what fun is revenge if the subject doesn't know why the revenge is happening?

