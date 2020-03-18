Jamie Foxx to Direct Faith-Based Film 'When We Pray'

Jamie Foxx will direct a new faith-based film titled When We Pray. The film will also be co-written by Foxx with writing partner Donald Ray "Speedy" Caldwell. It will be released by Cinema Libre Studio and Hong Kong-based Fight to Fame Films. This will be a smaller budget film as well, with it coming in around $5 million. The film will go i in ront of cameras sometime in 2020, just not right now of course. "..The plot is about two brothers who become pastors at different churches in the same community. One brother develops his church into a modern, high-tech congregation that uses digital devices and ATMs. The other brother follows a humbler path but soon finds his church in decline and in need of financial help."

"It's a great honor to work with such a talented and passionate man as Jamie Foxx and I'm pleased to have our new, Fight to Fame partners onboard which will give Jamie the total freedom to make this film which is close to his heart, thus launching this new unique collaboration," said Diaz. "Jamie Foxx is a Hollywood superstar–but audiences around the world love him as well. Our strong relationships in China and other Asian countries will ensure that "When We Pray" will be enthusiastically received by Asian moviegoers," added Carrie Wang, Chairman of Fight to Fame.

Look for this to release in 2021.

