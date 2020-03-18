Production on the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story is proving to be as twisted and mysterious as the FX horror anthology itself. Murphy dropped a cast reveal video that caught a righteous amount of AHS fans (ourselves, included), confirming AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock were set to return – with Macaulay Culkin joining.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the filming locations in Provincetown being scouted by Ryan Murphy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television were were for filming – followed by Murphy releasing fan-made art for the season, with the tagline, "Things are beginning to wash up on shore…".

Then the coronavirus pandemic exploded across the globe, throwing production on AHS and hundreds of other shows into "limbo" until further notice. We bring that up because it ties directly into a little (possible) "mindless speculation" involving actor and horror icon Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare on Elm Street) and his (possible) joining the AHS universe.

Speaking with website Broke Horror Fan to promote his upcoming hosting gig for Travel Channel, True Terror With Robert Englund, the actor offered up this tease when asked what his professional future holds for him:

"I've got something coming up that I'm going to be shooting later this month. I'm not allowed to talk about it, but it also is very challenging, on a show that's terribly, terribly popular. And I'm looking forward to the fan reaction to that as well."

Before productions started shutting down, there are a handful of shows who filming would match the timeframe Englund mentioned. I could see Supernatural from a "cool last hurrah" standpoint, for example – and yet when I reread the line "also is very challenging, on a show that's terribly, terribly popular", I can't help but feel like its Murphy and Falchuk's franchise he's referencing.

Stay tuned…

View this post on Instagram Things are beginning to wash up on shore… A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

Here's a look at Murphy's announcement video – time to start analyzing the beach scene below and the selection of Orville Peck's Dead of Night:

Calling Murphy and series co-creator Falchuk, "the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series", FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf had this to say about the network renewing the popular series:

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

"American Horror Story: 1984": The Bleeding Cool Reviews

When we reviewed season opener "Camp Redwood," we made a connection to both Shaun of the Dead and The Cabin in the Woods when describing how the season's initial tone and vibe made us feel. Then "Slashdance" happened and… wow. We're talking false identities, double-crosses, hidden alliances, impalements, and our first major counselor "death" (sorry, Ray).

"True Killers" (our review here) was a fun frightfest that confirmed our worst suspicions about Margaret while actually getting us to start to feel(???) for Richter/Mr. Jingles – and Trevor went RIP.

"Red Dawn" got our brains back into "WTF?!?" conspiracy theory mode… then "Episode 100" celebrated the franchise milestone with an episode that time-jumped to 1989 – and tied all nine seasons together.

From there, "The Lady in White" offered previously-unrevealed backstory on the bloody history of Camp Redwood, and who the true "big bad" was in Richter's life.

Last week brought us the season's penultimate episode "Rest in Pieces", where the past proved to be the biggest of "big bads" for a number of our favorites… and "guilty favorites".

Which brought things full cricle with season finale "Final Girl"… the last time we'll be treated to Matthew Morrison's furry friend "Tom" and as close to a "happily ever after" as the AHS universe will allow.