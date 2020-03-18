"Hearthstone" Reveals First Expansion "Ashes of Outland"

Hearthstone is getting a new expansion next month, and it looks like there's going to be plenty of content to explore.

For the "Year of the Phoenix," Hearthstone will add Ashes of Outland, which is set to debut in early April. Meant to take players "beyond the Dark Portal" to the lands originally introduced in World of Warcraft's The Burning Crusade expansion.

This expansion will also introduce the game's first new class in the form of the Demon Hunter as well as new cards and card types, of course. They're new forms of Legendary cards that begin their life cycle as minions, then activate a Deathrattle that eventually brings a stronger version of themselves back into your deck.

The expansion will also feature duplicate protection for all rarities. This was previously introduced for Legendary cards only, and now it will extend to all cards. Ranked mode is also getting an overhaul to improve the overall experience.

You can check out the official blog post for additional information on the Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland page ahead of its launch on April 6. As far as the game's availability, you can nab Hearthstone now on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.