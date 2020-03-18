Hear an Irish Blessing in this New "Artemis Fowl" Teaser

Disney announced another round of delays for their movies yesterday and it was a little surprising to see that Artemis Fowl was not on that list. Disney has delayed through the middle of May and this movie is just a week or so later. Maybe Disney is hopeful that things will even out a bit by the end of May. That being said no one should be that surprised if another delay sends Artemis Fowl back on the shelf. At least this time they would have a good reason, unlike the last time this movie got delayed. Disney shared a new teaser for the movie with Colin Farrell giving a nice voiceover.

There is quite a bit of controversy with this new adaptation as a lot of fans say that it appears Disney has made significant changes from the books. This also isn't a movie that Disney is likely to throw onto streaming if it does get delayed. A $125 million dollar budget needs a theatrical release even if there doesn't appear to be a whole lot of interest in this one. Then again if this is one of the first movies out the gate after all of the delays maybe people will want to go to the theater so badly that they will see anything.

Summary: Artemis Fowl II, a young Irish criminal mastermind, kidnaps the fairy LEPrecon officer Holly Short for ransom to fund the search for his missing father in order to restore the family fortune.

Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench. It will be released on May 29, 2020.