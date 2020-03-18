Hasbro Announces Star Wars Changes and Mark Boudreax Retirement

Hasbro has recently unveiled a couple of internal changes in their Star Wars department. Internal shuffles for bigger corporations like this usually do not require a post or even mention as it happens quite often. However, this time, Mark Boudreaux is putting his hat in the ring and retiring from the company. You might not know Mark but he has been in the Star Wars industry for 43 years making some of the best Star Wars toys we know. The legend of Mark Boudreaux is something iconic and every Star Wars toy collector can bid farewell to a true legend. Some of his masterpieces included some of the original figures, Millennium Falcon, Creature Cantina Play Set, and so much more. He has been through all the film trilogies and loved every minute of it. We here at Bleeding Cool wish him the best and a big thank you for helping us fall in love with toys constantly over the years.

Check out all of the changes below:

After 43 fantastic years creating some of the most iconic Star Wars toys and vehicles Mark Boudreaux will be retiring. His work has had a tangible impact on the Star Wars universe and been formative in creating the Hasbro Star Wars brand we know today.

Chris Reiff will be joining the Hasbro Star Wars design team as an Associate Principal Designer. With experience in the industry and extensive knowledge of the Star Wars galaxy, including working professionally on Star Wars for 25 years, Hasbro is thrilled to have someone of Chris' caliber join the team.

Product Design Manager, Sam Smith will be moving off the Star Wars brand. After a successful tenure with Hasbro Star Wars, Sam will remain in the Hasbro family and lend his talents to a number of Hasbro action brands.

Vickie Stratford, Senior Director of Product Design, will continue her role as design lead on the brand.