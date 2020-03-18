Harley Quinn Thinks Catwoman is a Librarian – Does She Have A Point? (Batman #91 Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of the utterly gorgeous Batman #91 – we already looked at the best-looking Joker in decades courtesy of Jorge Jimenez, earlier this morning, but Harley Quinn and Catwoman aren't looking too shabby either. And we get to hear what Harley Quinn thinks of Catwoman's relationship with Batman too.

Catwoman is a librarian, all the way down to the whip. Is it just me, or is every librarian going to seize on this and say 'yup. And?' Selina Kyle, totally a librarian. She has everything she has stolen catalogued and cross-referenced, you know it. Just in case everything starts to blow up.

Is anyone not having fun with this new run of Batman?

BATMAN #91

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

To save Gotham City, Catwoman will have to commit the greatest heist in the city's history! But hot on her trail are the Penguin, the Riddler, a horde of assassins, and the master criminal called the Designer! And the most dangerous person standing in her way is the man she's trying to save: Batman. And what complications will his arise from his new sidekick, Harley Quinn?In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Batman #91 is out today from DC Comics… I bought mine from the still-very-open Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.