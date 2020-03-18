"GTFO" Receives A Brand New Update Called "Infection"

10 Chambers Collective has released details about a new update for GTFO, as players will have to deal with a new string of content called "Infection". The update comes with two new weapons in the form of a machine pistol and a burst rifle. As far as gameplay, as you can see from the trailer below, the group of four are pursuing the objective to locate a "TERMINAL_546" and from that, establish an external uplink. The update will be made available to owners of GTFO on March 31st and will include a total of 10 new expeditions, which you'll need to unlock a few. Along with new enemies and objectives. Here's a couple quotes from the devs about this new addition.

"GTFO doesn't hold any hands and places demand on cooperation from the start; communicate with your team to find out if they see any signs on the walls or doors, to make progress. On this particular expedition we're playing in the video, the players need to work together to establish an external uplink from a terminal: One team member will need to type in commands that are only visible on the screens of the three other players – who will need to shout them, while also combating an onslaught of monsters. As you can see in the video, it gets intense", says Ulf Andersson, founder of 10 Chambers.

"The update will include 10 new maps in total but we're trying out an exciting new feature as well, that we call Warden Restriction. When we release the update, it will have a number of the expeditions locked. When a certain number of people have completed the tiers that lead up to those expeditions, the locked ones will become accessible", says Simon Viklund, co-founder of 10 Chambers. "We hope this will encourage even more help and engagement between our community members, which we have seen a lot of already – and we feel very grateful to have such a nice and friendly community!"