Godzilla Roars With First Poster Drop From Mondo

Godzilla is the star of the next couple weeks of poster drops over at Mondo. These were supposed to be a gallery at SXSW, but we all know by now that event was canceled by the Coronavirus. Six new posters will be available in this first drop, by artists Oliver Barrett and Tom Whalen. The first pays tribute to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, with two versions available. Whalen will pay tribute to both Godzilla Vs Megalon and Terror of Mechagodzilla. Each of those will also have a variant. Everything will be available on The Drop on Thursday. Check out the posters below!

When we heard SXSW had been cancelled, it was crushing. A GODZILLA show is something we had wanted to do pretty much since the gallery opened, and though we remain fully confident in the decision to cancel, it's still a bummer not to spend an evening with y'all celebrating the King of the Monsters. However, on the bright side this now allows us an opportunity to share all this incredible artwork to a wider audience as we unleash this monstrous collection online. Over the next couple of weeks, all posters from the gallery show will be made available online and we are excited to kick it off with the first collection of posters this Thursday!

GODZILLA is here, and we hope you like what we have in store. These posters go on sale Thursday, March 19th at 11am (CT) via THE DROP. Be sure to keep an eye on our social media channels for any updates and on sale info.