Gabby Rivera Adapts Her Novel Juliet Takes a Breath as a Comic with Celia Moscote at BOOM!

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has announced a graphic novel adaptation of Gabby Rivera's bestselling novel, Juliet Takes a Breath, with Rivera handling the script, Celia Moscote on art, and James Fenner on colors. Set to hit stores in November, Juliet Takes a Breath is billed as "an unforgettable queery coming-of-age story exploring race, identity, and what it means to be true to your amazing self, even when the rest of the world doesn't understand. Check out the press release below.

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 18, 2020) – BOOM! Studios today announced the brand new graphic novel, JULIET TAKES A BREATH. Critically-acclaimed writer Gabby Rivera (b.b. free) adapts her bestselling novel alongside artist Celia Moscote and colorist James Fenner in an unforgettable queer coming-of-age story exploring race, identity and what it means to be true to your amazing self, even when the rest of the world doesn't understand, available in November 2020.

Juliet Milagros Palante is leaving the Bronx and headed to Portland, Oregon. She just came out to her family and isn't sure if her mom will ever speak to her again.

But don't worry, Juliet has something kinda resembling a plan that'll help her figure out what it means to be Puerto Rican, lesbian and out. See, she's going to intern with Harlowe Brisbane – her favorite feminist author, someone whose work on feminism, self-love and lots of other things will help Juliet find her ever elusive epiphany.

There's just one problem – Harlowe's white, not from the Bronx and doesn't have all the answers. Okay, maybe that's more than one problem, but Juliet never said it was a perfect plan…

Gabby Rivera is a Bronx-born, queer Puerto Rican author on a mission to create the wildest, most fun stories ever. She's the first Latina to write for Marvel Comics, penning the solo series America about America Chavez, a portal-punching queer Latina powerhouse. Rivera's critically acclaimed debut novel Juliet Takes a Breath was called "f*cking outstanding" by Roxane Gay and was re-published in September 2019 by Penguin Random House. Currently, Gabby is the writer and creator of b.b. free, a new original comic series with BOOM! Studios. Stay tuned for her podcast joy revolution coming in 2020! When not writing, Gabby speaks on her experiences as a queer Puerto Rican from the Bronx, an LGBTQ youth advocate, and the importance of prioritizing joy in QTPOC communities at events across the country. Gabby makes magic on both coasts, currently residing in California. She writes for all the sweet baby queers, and her mom.

"So excited to be working with BOOM! studios on the JULIET TAKES A BREATH graphic novel. We're blasting new energy into the story and lush colors all over the page," said writer Gabby Rivera. "Get ready for a Juliet Milagros Palante that's gayer, chubbier, and more confident than ever before."

Celia Moscote is a storyboard artist and illustrator based out of the greater Los Angeles area who is best known for their work on the animated film Tina and the Gucci Flip Flop, as well as their representation of diverse characters within their zines, comics, and character designs.

"I am beyond excited for everyone to see JULIET TAKES A BREATH. I cried when I first read it! It's a story I wish I had when I was first trying to navigate the world," said artist Celia Moscote. "It's an absolute honor to be able to bring such an amazing cast of characters to life. Family drama, sexual re-awakenings and a bunch of incredibly smart and hot women, what more could you ask for?"

JULIET TAKES A BREATH is the latest release from BOOM! Studios' critically acclaimed BOOM! Box imprint, home to popular original series such as Lumberjanes by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn A. Allen, and Noelle Stevenson; Giant Days by John Allison, Lissa Treiman, and Max Sarin; The Backstagers by James Tynion IV and Rian Sygh; Heavy Vinyl by Carly Usdin and Nina Vakueva; b.b. free by Gabby Rivera and Royal Dunlap; Fence by C.S. Pacat and Johanna The Mad; and Goldie Vance by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams.

"Juliet Takes a Breath is such an important novel about coming of age and coming out so it's been a wonderful experience to be able to live in this world and relive this story as we adapt it into a graphic novel," said Shannon Watters, Editor, BOOM! Studios. "We are very excited to be working with Gabby and Celia to create this graphic novel that will introduce new readers to Gabby's powerful writing and Celia's incredible illustrations, while giving longtime fans a beautiful new version to discover."

Print copies of JULIET TAKES A BREATH will be available for sale November 2020 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), bookstores, or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.