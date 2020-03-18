'Dolly Dearest' Restored by Vinegar Syndrome, Available on Blu-ray Now

Dolly Dearest is a deep dive horror cult classic that I saw very late once when I was 7 years old and freaked me out even more than Chucky. Seriously- I have tried to push this film from my mind for two decades, but have not been able to. Killer doll movies freak me out more than anything, and this one might be the most disturbing. Not because it is scary- it isn't. But the designs and how realistic the film looks because of the low budget makes it feel real, and I hate it.

So of course Vinegar Syndrome has restored it and put out a new special edition Blu-ray. Featuring a new slipcover, restored negative, and Rip Torn at his most Rip Torn-y, it is limited to 2500 copies. It is available to order now here. Check out the slipcase and details below.

This special limited edition embossed slipcover (designed by Earl Kessler Jr.) is limited to 2,500 units and is only available here at VinegarSyndrome.com!

American family Elliot and Marilyn Wade, along with their young children Jessica and Jimmy, have just relocated to Mexico, where Elliot has taken over a doll factory. As they settle into their fresh surroundings, Jessica forms a special bond with her new doll, spending hours with it in her large playhouse. But soon, her mother and older brother sense that something isn't quite right with the sweetly faced toy. It's not long before strange and frightening events start to occur, and members of the household begin turning up dead in a series of apparent 'accidents'.

The sole horror feature directed by veteran exploitation crew-woman and actress, Maria Lease, and produced by Dan Cady (Grave of the Vampire), DOLLY DEAREST, takes a thematic nod from Child's Play while upping the weirdness. Starring Denise Crosby (Pet Sematary), Sam Bottoms (Apocalypse Now), and featuring a memorable supporting performance from Rip Torn (Men in Black), Vinegar Syndrome brings this early 90s cult favorite to Blu-ray for the very first time, in a brand new 2K restoration.

Directed by: Maria Lease

Starring: Denise Crosby, Sam Bottoms, Rip Torn, Lupe Ontiveros

1991 / 94 min / 1.85:1

Special features:

• Region Free Blu-ray/DVD combo

• Newly scanned & restored in 2k from its 35mm interpositive

• "Playing With Dolls" – an interview with lead actress Denise Crosby

• "Dressing the Part" – an interview with actor Ed Gale

• Reversible cover artwork

• SDH English subtitles