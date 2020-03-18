Does Another Version of "Cats" Exist?

Cats, the biggest disaster of a film to come out of 2019 (if not in the past decade), has become somewhat of a weird fascination of mine. Since seeing the movie with my sister last Christmas, we haven't stopped talking about the horrors of the film. Dame Judi Dench's human hand. CGI where the actor's faces seem to not align with the body. Cockroach/human hybrids. How Cats wronged Idris Elba. You know, normal things.

And we all know that the movie had a second version released — with updated CGI. That in itself is shocking (amazing?) enough, but now thanks to this viral tweet, there may be a third version. A version none of us wanted. A version that makes me wonder.

Things, as a cat owner, I see daily.

Cat buttholes.

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

At the moment, this is unconfirmed, but could there be a third version of Cats!? One where their buttholes are in the movie? I doubt I'll ever get my answers to these questions I never knew I had, nor really wanted. This also raises the most important question — why didn't the movie just get a later release date so it could be finished all at once?

Finding this cut is my white whale #ReleaseTheButtholeCut — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

While someone here at Bleeding Cool believes that the Snyder cut of a certain film should be released, I firmly believe in releasing this version of Cats. It certainly won't make the film better. But it also can't make the movie worse. If anything, it could make the film more realistic for cat owners.

At the time of writing, you can see Cats on various digital platforms. If you haven't seen it, I urge you too. The film is weird. It's different. It doesn't do any favors to the broadway show. But it's still something to behold, and something you should see at least once in your life.

Have you seen Cats? Which version did you see? Let us know in the comments below!