Comic Odyssey Closes All Its Philippines Stores For Now

Comic Odyssey, the comic book chain with multiple stores across the island of Manila, has announced that it is closing all its stores on the island in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the government impose strict quarantine rules. They have released the following statement.

TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES

Due to the COVID-19 situation, all our stores (Robinsons Galleria, Fort, & Eastwood) will be temporarily closed until further notice.

As our new comic shipments will continue to arrive weekly, we expect these store closures to cause us financial difficulties in the coming weeks. To rise up to this challenge, WE URGE YOU to try our delivery service for your weekly new comics.

We have years of experience in shipping and have successfully delivered thousands of packages. Comic shipments are sent in specially made comic book mailers to protect your comics. Payments can be made by bank deposit or with Paypal. Payment info is available upon check out on our website. You can also message us directly with any questions.

Upon payment confirmation, shipments are shipped out within 24 hours. Delivery charges are as follows:

₱100 per shipment within Metro Manila

₱150 per shipment outside Metro Manila

or FREE with orders of ₱1,000 or more

As we will no longer have in-store sales in the coming weeks, we will need a higher turnover rate of our weekly new comics. To accomplish this, we will be adjusting our new comic orders downwards and we will be strictly implementing our 7 day hold policy. Reservations from customers that have pending items on reserve when the new weekly list is published, will not be honored. We hope you understand our difficult situation and what needs to be done to survive this current business climate.

Thank you for your continued support for all Local Comic Shops!