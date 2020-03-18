Captain America #20 Gets More Political Than Ever Before? (#Spoilers)

Captain America #20 may get the most political it has ever been since Steve Rogers first socked Adolf Hitler on the jaw at a time when the US government was still pursuing an isolationist approach toward entering the Second World War, leading protests against Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Today, we find Captain America drawn to a community, that seems to embody American ideals of a different age… specifically those that appear to be white and male, combined with a Protestant work ethic and a regaining of traditional roles, wrapped up in a patriotic and God-fearing flag.

But this isn't some right-wing demonising, it also involves left-wing ideals such as strong unions, and creates an attractive nostalgia for something that never quite was. And video games are also thrown in… as well as a resistance to more traditional symbol-heavy fascism and jackboots on the street.

A heady mixture, but one that is rather familiar to Steve Rogers, because this is nothing but fear and resentment wrapped up into a self-sustaining philosophy…

…and one created by an actual mutant psychic vampire, Selene. Sometimes it's just a lot simpler in the Marvel Universe than in ours. Selene is the oldest known human mutant, over 17,000 years old, she has literally seen it all, including the age of Conan. Maybe she should stop all this and get back to Krakoa? She's meant to have been tasked by Xavier with measuring the amount of psychic energy that Krakoa would take from its inhabitants, as they also need to nourish on mutants for survival. Could she be arranging a secondary food source? Is she hoarding in light of the coronavirus? Stick to the toilet paper, Selene, someone sees through you.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #20

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Robert Quinn (CA) Alex Ross

ALL DIE YOUNG! The ramp-up to CAP #25 begins!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Captain America #20 is out today from Marvel Comics… I bought mine from the still-very-open Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.