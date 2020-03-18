'Candyman': New Image of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Character

Candyman is slated to hit theaters in June (maybe), and when it does, the legend will be born anew. Empire has an exclusive image of Yahya Aboul-Mateen II's character Anthony McCoy from the film. He plays an artist who moves to the Cabrini-Green projects, years after the events of the original film. Director Nia DaCosta says his journey is just as interesting as Candyman himself:

"He's an artist who lives in the neighbourhood," DaCosta tells Empire, "and part of the movie is him figuring out his place there as a Black gentrifier. His identity is a really cool part of this film."

This summer, Oscar® winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. Rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO's Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO's Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Candyman opens on June 12th.