With everything going on in the world this week, Thursday night feels like the perfect time for a dose of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine – and to make this week's episode even more special, we have the return of the ex-"Pontiac Bandit" Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) – and Jake's (Andy Samberg) looking to make this "reunion" personal.

Meanwhile, Holt (Andre Braugher) returns to his old precinct gig while Amy (Melissa Fumero) has to deal with Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) on the road to a new vending machine.

But don't just take our word for it – check out the following three previews for "The Takeback":

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 7, episode 8 "The Takeback": Doug Judy is back and this time things between him and Jake are personal. Amy and Charles try to find the perfect new vending machine for the Nine-Nine.

