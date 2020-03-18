Boom Studios Brings Back #BoostYourLCS To Find Safe Service Comic Shops

A few years ago, Boom CEO & Founder Ross Richie urged the comic book industry to #boostyourLCS. The hashtag caught on quickly and still sees use, but hasn't been a focal point for Boom's messaging for quite some time, preferring the vaguely Percy #DiscoverYours. We all discover ours, Ross, at a very early age. Anyway.

That all changed after Boom's retail whisperer Morgan Perry kicked off an initiative to help you find comic shops with Safe Services (IE: curbside pick up, delivery, etc) during the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend. It's grown so big that even the New York Times covered her efforts alongside other comics luminaries as she makes an early bird for this year's Bleeding Cool Power List.

And today BOOM! Studios unveiled a custom Google Map with all those comic shops offering safe services

We've put together a worldwide map with BOOM! Guarantee retailers and comic shops offering safe services (marked with a star): https://t.co/aOsTOyu24Q We'll be updating this map regularly. Stay safe and enjoy comics, everyone! #BoostYourLCS #NCBD — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) March 18, 2020

So if you want to support your local comic shop during the current pandemic, hopefully one of these stores is near you…