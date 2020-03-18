'Antebellum', 'Run', and SAW Spin-Off 'Spiral' Delayed by Lionsgate

Lionsgate has joined many other studios in delaying new theatrical releases, pulling horror thrillers Antebellum and SAW spin-off Spiral off their release schedule. Antebellum was due to come out on April 24th, while Spiral was to come out on May 15. Also pulled is the Mother's Day thriller Run, starring Sarah Paulson, which was due May 8th. Lionsgate will not give new dates for the films until there is a more clear picture of when this all might start to calm down.

Antebellum

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Run

They say you can never escape a mother's love… but for Chloe, that's not a comfort — it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she's made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

Spiral

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game.

If you ask me, all three of these- Antebellum, Run, and Sprial, are all prime candidates to become released VOD like Universal is doing over the next few weeks. I would pay $15-20 to watch all of these while at home. Would you?

First reported by Bloody Disgusting