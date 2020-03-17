X-Men #8 is the Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Week for March 11, 2020

Three X-books this week. Which was the best, Cable #1, New Mutants #9, or X-Men #8? Read on for recaps and analysis…

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities, but thanks to a corporate merger and a line-wide relaunch, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

This Week's Issues

I recapped three X-books this week. Here's what I thought of them.

CABLE #1 DX

JAN200826

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

THE DAWN OF REBELLION!

Cable was a grizzled old veteran of the wars to save the future… and he will be again. But for now, he's a young mutant living in paradise leading a life of adventure! Nathan Summers, son of two of the most powerful mutants on Krakoa, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion… so why not start now? Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL) and Phil Noto (STAR WARS, POE DAMERON) bring us young Cable as we've never seen him before!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99

Read the recap here.

Was it any good?

The lion with a thorn in its paw tale is one as old as time, though this is the first time I've seen it play out involving a teenage polyamorous mutant throuple. In addition to the romance, this issue also kicked off a storyline with the Space Knights that's sure to play a big role, and may have sown the seeds for X of Swords. And old man Cable, alive? Pretty good for a first issue.

NEW MUTANTS #9 DX

JAN200849

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Flaviano (CA) Michael Del Mundo

A NIGHTMARE BECOMES REAL!

With Krakoan confidence, the youth of mutantkind are ready to take on any challenge the world has to throw at them – but when reality itself betrays them, what hope is there for the NEW MUTANTS?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Read the recap here.

Was it any good?

The art in this issue seemed to be trying to capture some old school Bill Sienkiewicz vibe, and the story itself feels like one we've seen a hundred times before. New mutant manifests out-of-control powers that threaten their town, forcing X-Men to intervene. Will next issue do something to make this one stand out? That remains to be seen. As it stands, barring some unexpected twist, I'm feeling doubtful that this story will require a minimum of three issues to tell, but that's what's been solicited so far.

X-MEN #8 DX

JAN200843

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Read the recap here.

Was it any good?

X-Men is on a roll lately, and I appreciate it for three reasons. One is that we're short storylines instead of written-for-the-trade decompression, though each of these stories builds a greater ongoing narrative. The second is that the tapestry of side-plots happening concurrently has become pretty rich now, bolstered by all the side-plots developed in New Mutants. And the third reason: Kid Gladiator. When the Sex-Men meet up with the Imperial Guard, presumably next issue, it should be a blast.

Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Week

No contest this week, really. X-Men easily takes it, and I hope the book can continue at this level of quality (though I fear a 15-part crossover event may put a damper on that).

Congratulations to the creative team on this honor.

Past weiner winners:

The Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Week is an award decided by my whims, not by any rule-based scientific process. It's whichever X-Men comic provides me with the most satisfying feeling, like a tubular cased meat product grilled on a fuzzy Canadian's adamantium claws on a hot Summer day. So you're welcome to disagree and post your opinions in the comments.

Also, before someone asks in the comments again, yes I am aware that the more common spelling is "wiener." But "weiner" is also an accepted spelling according to the dictionary. Who am I going to trust more? Some jackass in the comments section, or the dictionary? Besides, you know who would have spelled it "Wolverine's Wiener" if he were alive today? Hitler. I rest my case.

See you next week to recap more X-Men comics.

Read more X-ual Healing here: